With WrestleMania just three weeks away, anything can change — especially at tomorrow’s WWE Fastlane. On this morning’s Talking Smack, Paul Heyman predicted a drastic move will take place tomorrow night, but it won’t be Roman Reigns losing his WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan. Instead, it’ll be who Reigns faces at the “Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“The main event of WrestleMania itself can change,” Heyman warned. “Now, the hope and prayer is that Daniel Bryan will tap out Roman Reigns, and we get to Daniel Bryan versus Edge in the main event of WrestleMania, removing Roman Reigns from the equation. But that’s not how the main event of WrestleMania is going to change. Your spoiler is that the main event of WrestleMania will change. But not in the way that everyone is envisioning.

“You see, Daniel Bryan is a hope. He’s a dream. He’s a prayer. And Roman Reigns is where prayers go to die. What you’re going to find out tomorrow night is that Daniel Bryan’s prayer of reigning one more time as the Universal Champion is one prayer God is not going to listen to.”

To add more context, Heyman pictures the special enforcer of tomorrow night’s match, Edge, will back out of his matchup with Reigns in three weeks after watching the violent encounter between “The Tribal Chief” and Bryan.

“All Daniel Bryan is going to catch tomorrow night is an ass whipping,” Heyman said. “[It’ll] be so severe that the special enforcer at ringside, Edge, is going to s*** in his pants. And he’s not gonna want to step in the ring with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania … Roman Reigns is going to drive two challengers away with one beating tomorrow night.”

You can watch Paul Heyman’s full interview on the WWE Network. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talking Smack with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.