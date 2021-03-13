Paul Wight shocked a lot of fans when he walked away from his twenty-plus year tenure with WWE and signed with AEW. Stating that WWE had nothing more for him, he joined AEW to fulfill one of his dreams of being a color commentator, as well as to occasionally wrestle to help elevate the younger talent.

Wight recently appeared on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette where he was asked on whether or not he was still up to working with Shaq in the future. WWE teased a match between the two giants at WrestleMania 32, where they both participated in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. However, nothing came of it and Shaq never returned to face Wight in a match.

Wight did comment on Shaq’s recent tag-team match involving Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, and Cody Rhodes. He said the basketball legend did a great job and that he was a natural showman.

“I think Shaq did a great job. I think he’s a natural showman. He’s an incredible athlete. And I think if the stars align, I’d be more than happy to show him how to chop for real,” Wight said.

The former WWE Champion also went on to admit that “it felt weird” to be announced by his real name. He also brought up AEW filing for the trademark of “Captain Insano”, a character Wight played in the 1998 film Waterboy starring Adam Sandler. He went on to tell a story of Hulk Hogan liking the character and telling Wight he should use it in the ring.

“I just found out today that AEW applied for the trademark for Captain Insano. So yeah, I might bring back Captain Insano,” Wight laughed. “The funny thing is when I did that Waterboy years ago, Hogan was telling me, ‘you should get that gimmick. That gimmick was funny.’ Ya know, cause he thinks outside the box. ‘Captain Insano, that’s funny, brother.’ I think the whole reason he did Mr. America is ‘cause he was infatuated with Captain Insano.”

Renee asked Wight about what entrance music he would have in AEW as well, stating his WWE theme was so iconic and people would feel different about him having anything else. He told her it was something he was currently working on and revealed he’d like Lenny Kravitz to play his new theme for him and believed the rock musician would help him out.

“Yeah, I think so. And also Craig [Ross], his guitar player. The only thing is trying to when somebody’s busy doing stuff. I don’t want to be the one who goes, ‘Hey, can you do this favor for me?’ ‘Cause I’ve never been that dude,” Paul Wight said.

You can find the entire interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.