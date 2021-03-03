Peacock recently released a FAQ section to help answer questions about the WWE Network migration.

Peacock becomes the exclusive streaming home of the WWE Network in April. WrestleMania 37 will be streaming on the service. The two-day event is on April 10 and 11.

As noted, WWE’s upcoming PPV, Fastlane will be available on both Peacock and WWE Network. Fastlane is on March 21.

WWE programming will be available to watch with an upgrade to Peacock Premium for just $4.99 a month.

Below is the full FAQ section: