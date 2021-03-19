Brandi Rhodes, the Chief Brand Officer of AEW, has taken to Twitter to update fans on her pregnancy.

Along with a picture, Brandi joked that she is now “156 weeks pregnant” and wondering where the finish line is.

Brandi wrote, “156 weeks pregnant…where the heck is the finish line????!!! (I’m fine guys, this is fine everything’s gonna be fine).”

When one fan asked how Brandi could be “156 weeks pregnant” since a full pregnancy term is typically 40 weeks, the AEW CBO confirmed she was joking.

“It’s a joke…pregnancy full term is 40 weeks. The jokes never land on Twitter.”

Brandi and Cody Rhodes revealed the gender of their first child during an episode of AEW Dynamite last month. They are having a girl. Brandi later revealed that only she knew the gender and Cody had no idea until it was announced on the show.

See below for her tweets:

