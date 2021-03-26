Brandi Rhodes, the Chief Brand Officer of AEW, has taken to Twitter to share a revealing pregnancy photo.

Along with the caption, “Embrace the bump!!” Brandi thanked the photographers who snapped her picture.

It was revealed on this week’s AEW Dynamite that Brandi and her husband, AEW EVP Cody Rhodes, are making their way to reality television.

The new series, titled “Rhodes to the Top,” will feature 30-minute episodes that, as per an AEW press release, will take viewers “inside the lives of Cody and Brandi as they navigate their growing family while building AEW’s global wrestling empire.”

There’s no word yet on when the reality series will premiere.

See below for the picture: