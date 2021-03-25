Cody and Brandi Rhodes are making their way to reality television.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw an advertisement for “Rhodes to the Top,” a new reality TV series starring the AEW power couple. The announcement trailer showcased the Rhodes’ home lives, as well as backstage shots of Tony Khan producing and MJF chatting. The “unscripted series” is set to take viewers behind the scenes of AEW.

In an official press release, AEW noted that the series will contain 30-minute episodes that will take viewers “inside the lives of Cody and Brandi as they navigate their growing family while building AEW’s global wrestling empire.”

The new series received the stamp of approval from numerous TNT television executives.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand the passion and dedication that Cody and Brandi put into every facet of their life and know how much that plays an instrumental role in the success and expansion of AEW,” said Sam Linsky, Co-Head of Scripted for TBS, TNT and truTV. “Now the world will get an inside look at how they balance their personal wrestling careers, their training center, and their executive roles at AEW as they venture into one of the most intimidating chapters of life, parenthood.”

“AEW fans know Brandi and Cody inside the ring, and ‘Rhodes to the Top’ will peel back the curtain of their lives off the mat,” Corie Henson, EVP, Head of Unscripted for TBS, TNT and truTV said. “Running a business together as the stars of ‘Dynamite,’ juggling friends and family, and introducing a new baby into the Rhodes dynasty is sure to be a wild ride.”

AEW founder Tony Khan further emphasized his enthusiasm about the new show, while also teasing a future third hour of weekly wrestling programming coming to TNT later in 2021.

“I’m thrilled to expand AEW’s relationship with WarnerMedia and TNT, and Rhodes To The Top will represent a new outlet in which our fans can further connect with characters they already love, and new viewers can discover these personalities for the first time,” Khan said. “With our flagship show Dynamite and now Rhodes To The Top, in addition to our third hour of wrestling programming coming to TNT later this year, 2021 will be a historic year for AEW and our partnership with WarnerMedia.”

Cody and Brandi added that the show will be the “first true look behind the curtain and beyond the ring” as viewers will get to see them “fail and succeed.”

You can see the announcement trailer below: