New WWE Performance Center recruit Parker Boudreaux has shared a photo on Twitter, in which he can be seen in the gym with former WWE Superstar Eva Marie.

Boudreaux wrote the caption, “Lions in The Den.”

Marie retweeted the picture and wrote, “TIME TO EAT.”

This is not the first instance of Boudreaux sharing a picture with the former WWE Diva. Earlier this year, Boudreaux spent time with Marie for a WWE Royal Rumble viewing party.

Some fans on social media have been speculating that Marie will be introduced as Boudreaux’s valet when the Brock Lesnar lookalike debuts on WWE NXT in the future.

As noted, WWE announced the largest-ever class of Performance Center recruits last month. The class includes Boudreaux, who quit football to pursue a pro wrestling career. You can click here for full details on the new class, which includes names such as Taya Valkyrie and Bronson Rechsteiner, son of Rick Steiner.

See below for the photo:

Lions in The Den 😈 pic.twitter.com/ZU3l7pf5By — Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) March 4, 2021