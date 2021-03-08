Former WWE announcer Renee Young [Renee Paquette] was backstage during Sunday night’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Renee, the wife of AEW star Jon Moxley, was spotted with Brandi Rhodes. The two mothers-to-be shared a moment together and Brandi posted a picture via Twitter.

“Bumps out (Lawd help us both tonight),” wrote Brandi, while referring to their husbands’ brutal matches.

While Cody was involved in the Face of the Revolution ladder match, Moxley main evented the show against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. Click Here for AEW Revolution Results.

Renee shared a similar picture via Instagram and wrote the caption, “Pre violence bumps.” The likes of Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Peyton Royce, and Lana reacted to the picture.

See below for the photo: