Former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard has been spotted training with WWE Superstars such as Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Kalisto.

Hybrid School of Wrestling, a wrestling school based in Texas, tweeted a photo late Tuesday along with the caption, “Great pic after a great night of training with all these stars!!”

Several other tweets indicate that the WWE Superstars visited the school on Tuesday night.

As reported exclusively by Wrestling Inc. back in December, Blanchard, a free agent, has yet to decide on her next destination as she is still celebrating her marriage to DAGA. It was noted that the third generation wrestler is waiting out the pandemic before making any moves.

Blanchard wrapped up her tenure with Impact Wrestling on June 25 last year.

See below for the picture: