October 21, 2021 is officially NWA Day in the state of Georgia.

NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis took to Twitter today and commented on Georgia Governor Kemp and Senator Mullis honoring the National Wrestling Alliance. October 21 was chosen because Aldis won the title from Cody Rhodes back at the NWA 70th Anniversary show in Nashville, Tennessee on October 21, 2018.

The official Senate Resolution, which was actually adopted in the Senate on February 18 of this year, mentions how Aldis’ title reign now exceeds 800 days, making it “one of the eight longest and most historically significant title reigns” in the history of the NWA. The Resolution goes on to honor Aldis for his time as champion, and the NWA for its history in the state of Georgia. It is then declared that the state will recognize October 21, 2021, the anniversary of Aldis’ historic title win over Rhodes, as National Wrestling Alliance Day.

Aldis visited the Georgia Senate this week to officially accept the Resolution, and carried the title with him.

“It was an honor to receive, on behalf of the @nwa, the Senate Resolution declaring Oct 21 “NWA day” in the great state of Georgia. @GovKemp and Senator Mullis were very welcoming and proud of the historic and continued relationship between the state and the NWA. #nwapowerrr,” Aldis tweeted.

