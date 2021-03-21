Retribution might be undergoing a new direction after a recent high level pitch was made to split up the group in some capacity, according to Fightful Select.

There had been potential plans to make the changes as early as this week, but the report noted nothing is set in stone with WWE programming.

Mike Johnson also reported during the We Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Name Show on PWInsider Elite that the group is likely coming to an end very soon. (h/t Heel By Nature for the transcription).

“I am told that the end of that group is very close,” Johnson said. “I saw that Donovan Dijakovic is growing this hair back, so he’s planning for life after T-BAR.”

As noted, T-BAR made some changes to his Twitter yesterday, switching his name to “Don’t blink” with a photo of just his eyes. Earlier today he tweeted out, “It’s time.” He’s currently only following Retribution member, Mace.

Also yesterday, Reckoning (aka Mia Yim) tweeted out a photo that was half of her Retribution persona and half of her previous look in NXT.

Mustafa Ali has had some tension with the group over the past couple weeks, so we’ll see if something happens tonight at Fastlane when he faces WWE US Champion Riddle.