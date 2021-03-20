T-BAR is apparently teasing something going down on Sunday after making changes to his Twitter account.

The Retribution member wrote “Don’t Blink” with the profile photo just showing his eyes. In the bio it now simply says “Sunday,” which could refer to tomorrow’s Fastlane PPV.

Mustafa Ali is set to face WWE US Champion Riddle at the PPV after Ali demanded a rematch. In the first match, T-BAR attempt to help Ali with a distraction, but it ended up costing Ali the title. Ali against yelled at the group — as he’s done previously — teasing a possible split.

A fan who noticed all the changes — including T-BAR deleting all of his tweets — got a response from the WWE star, “Strange indeed.”

At the moment, T-BAR is only following fellow stablemate, Mace.