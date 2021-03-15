Current Ring of Honor star PJ Black was interviewed by So Catch Hal. One of the topics brought up was WWE’s Retribution stable, who have often been compared to Black’s old WWE stable Nexus.

“People always compare things to things that already happened,” Black said. “In wrestling we always see a lot of stories line remixed or regurgitated from the past. It’s very hard these days to come up with something very unique and new. I feel like the Nexus was that thing that was unique and new at the time. People will try and duplicate it and it’ll be hard.”

“I don’t watch a lot of RAW so I missed a lot of their segments. I try to keep up as best I can.”

Black also discussed his departure from WWE in 2015 and admitted it was an impulsive decision to leave. He also admits Triple H wasn’t happy about how he handled his departure.

“I just remember going through the emotions,” said Black. “You know just being frustrated with life and, you know, maybe a lot of it was my fault. I could’ve done things a lot different. I probably should’ve spoken to a few people before I made this crazy decision, but I’ve always made crazy decisions, whether it’s in the ring, out of the ring, sky diving. That’s just how I live my life.”

“Life is a video game and I will never change no matter what happens. But yes, we’re good now. He (Triple H) actually sent me a text the other day. I can’t say too much about that but we’re good.”

Black also confirmed talks of a Nexus reunion at Wrestlemania 36 and that he was contacted for it, but it didn’t work out. Still, he is hopeful one day a reunion can happen.

“It’s hard to get all seven on us on the same page,” said Black. “But never say never. It’s going to be hard but I think it might happen one day.”

