WWE officially announced earlier this week the WWE ThunderDome is moving to the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The first show will be the post-WrestleMania 37 episode of RAW on April 12.

WWE is expected to wrap up its current residency at Tropicana Field in the upcoming tapings going into WrestleMania 37. The company has been there since December 11 and previously ran out of the Amyway Center in Orlando, which began last August.

In an update, according to the Yuengling Center’s website, it looks like WWE is initially scheduled to be there until Tuesday, August 3. This would make a Monday, August 2 edition of RAW the last show there.

The Yuengling Center sits on the University of South Florida campus in Tampa, and was once known as the University of South Florida Sun Dome. The venue has a capacity of 10,411 when there are no COVID-19 protocols in place.

A report came out a few days ago that said WWE is not planning on resuming touring in the first half of 2021 as they determine if the company will return to its weekly live event model or not.

Since last August, over 650,000 fans have registered for the ThunderDome’s virtual crowds, according to WWE.