NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver could be the potential name for the upcoming April 8 event. WWE filed to trademark the name on March 2, according to PWInsider. Below is the full trademark for Goods & Services:

As noted, the next TakeOver could be a two-night event during WrestleMania 37 week. An advertisement through the WWE Network revealed a TakeOver was scheduled for Thursday, April 8.

There reportedly have been talks about having night one on Wednesday, which would air on the USA Network during the usual NXT TV spot. TakeOver would be night two, airing on the WWE Network (and potentially Peacock). WWE has yet to make an official announcement.