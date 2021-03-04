The next WWE NXT Takeover special may be a two-night event during WrestleMania 37 Weekend.

As noted earlier this week, a WWE Network pop-up revealed that a NXT Takeover event was scheduled for Thursday, April 8, which is the Thursday before Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, April 10. PWInsider has since confirmed that the next planned Takeover special is scheduled for that Thursday before WrestleMania.

There has been talk of this being the first-ever two-night Takeover event. The idea is that Night 1 would air on the USA Network that Wednesday night as the weekly NXT TV episode, while Night 2 would air that Thursday on the WWE Network.

There is no word on if WWE will go ahead with the two-night Takeover event as the idea could change or evolve with more than a month to go.

There’s also no word on if both nights would take place from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Stay tuned for more on the next Takeover event and WrestleMania 37 Weekend.