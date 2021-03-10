Pro wrestling events could return to the state of Maryland with fans in attendance soon.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has eased some of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, announcing that large indoor venues and outdoor venues can now operate at 50% capacity.

While venues are able to run at 50% capacity, coronavirus safety protocols and the mask mandate must be followed, according to The Baltimore Sun.

The new capacity limits will go into effect this Friday at 5pm.

It will be interesting to see if WWE, AEW and other promotions start to book shows with larger crowds now that many states are re-opening from COVID-19 shutdowns.

Ring of Honor operates out of Maryland and will run their 19th Anniversary Show later this month from the from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, on Friday, March 26. It will be interesting to see if they put tickets on sale for the event. You can click here for the current ROH 19th Anniversary Show card.

Stay tuned for more.