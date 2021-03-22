Randy Orton took to Twitter late last night after the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view and commented on giving credit where credit is due, and how he will have his spot for as long as he wants it.

A fan tweeted about how Orton mentioned WWE producer Shane Helms during his new Broken Skull Sessions interview with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Helms was the first to take Orton’s RKO in WWE. Helms responded to that tweet and said Orton is one of the few people in the business who gives credit.

“Yup. @RandyOrton is one of those rare people in this biz that actually give credit where it’s due,” Helms wrote.

Orton responded and admitted he wouldn’t be where he’s at without help from others.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for many different people. I’ll never forget that. But I know, and they know. No problem giving credit where credit is due. I have a spot. I’ll have that MOTHER F–KING spot as long as I want it. But make no mistake, I didn’t get here by myself,” Orton wrote back.

Last night’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view saw Orton lose to Alexa Bliss in singles action after “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt returned with a new look, helping Bliss secure the win. Orton vs. The Fiend is now expected for WrestleMania 37 with some sort of stipulation.

You can see the full tweets from Orton and Helms below:

Yup. @RandyOrton is one of those rare people in this biz that actually give credit where it’s due. https://t.co/vZ6IVYSryH — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 22, 2021