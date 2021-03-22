Kim Marie, the wife of Randy Orton, took to Twitter to issue a warning to Alexa Bliss after tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Bliss defeated Orton in an intergender match thanks to interference from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, who returned to WWE TV for the first time since December. The Fiend, sporting a new charred look, stared down Orton before hitting the Sister Abigail – allowing Bliss to pin Orton for the win.

Kim tweeted, “@AlexaBliss_WWE you might’ve just f—ed up little girl.”

As noted, Bliss took to social media to announce that The Fiend was back for good. It is being rumored that Orton and The Fiend will end their rivalry in a cinematic match at next month’s WrestleMania 37.

See below for Kim’s tweet: