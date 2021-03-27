Quinn McKay spoke with Maria Kanellis on tonight’s 19th Anniversary Show PPV. McKay noted that Kanellis is now on the ROH Board of Directors.

This summer, ROH will host a tournament to crown a new ROH Women’s Champion. The title was most recently held by Kelly Klein, but she was stripped of the title after falling out with the company. A previous tournament was scheduled to happen in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed that.

Kanellis invited women from all over to get involved. The Allure (Angelina Love and Mandy Leon) made their way out to the ring to wonder who Kanellis thinks she is to get the position she has in ROH.

Maria told Love that people have to earn opportunities here, and since Love hasn’t won a match in a year, it’s about time she had one. She added that if Love wins, she’ll get a bye in the upcoming tournament and then announced it will be against Quinn McKay. The match will happen at a later point on ROH TV.

