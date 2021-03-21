Despite Daniel Bryan saying he’s here to cast doubt on the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania between Roman Reigns and Edge, Reigns says things will remain constant.

“No road blocks. No detours. I am the constant, I am the main event. I am inevitable,” Reigns wrote earlier today.

With Edge as tonight’s special enforcer, Bryan is set to get another crack at the title that Reigns has dominantly held since last August.

Paul Heyman has already predicted the WrestleMania main event will change once Reigns not only crushes Bryan, but beats him so badly that Edge will decided to run away from his WrestleMania match.

“All Daniel Bryan is going to catch tomorrow night is an ass whipping,” Heyman said on this week’s Talking Smack. “[It’ll] be so severe that the special enforcer at ringside, Edge, is going to s*** in his pants. And he’s not gonna want to step in the ring with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania … Roman Reigns is going to drive two challengers away with one beating tomorrow night.”

WWE Fastlane starts at 7 pm ET (Kickoff at 6 pm ET). Here’s the current PPV lineup.