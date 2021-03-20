In less than 24 hours, opponents Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair could change the landscape by becoming the new Women’s Tag Team Champions ahead of their WrestleMania 37 matchup. For the SmackDown Women’s Champion, she is completely ready to add another piece of gold around her waist as well as make history by becoming the first-ever three-time Women’s Tag Team Champion.

“I’m going to be the first-ever three-time Women’s Tag Team Champion,” Sasha Banks said confidently on Talking Smack. “And I’m going to be walking in and walking out of WrestleMania as ‘Two Belts Banks.'”

Despite the confrontations Banks and Belair have had for the past couple of weeks, “The Boss” believes they’ll be on the same page heading into Fastlane. In her opinion, there is no tension between the two of them.

“Look, I respect Bianca, and Bianca respects me,” she iterated. “That’s why she chose me. And that’s why I’m the best in WWE because she chose me. I’m the champion.

“There’s no hate between me and Bianca. Just you wait; tomorrow night, we’re going to be making history, again, when we’re walking in as tag team champions. But, just to remind you, I will be walking out of WrestleMania the SmackDown Women’s Champion.”

