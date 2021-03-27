Seth Rollins has taken to Twitter to comment about his upcoming WrestleMania 37 match against Cesaro. The match is scheduled for the first night of WrestleMania, which is April 10.

Rollins tweeted that he was going to use Cesaro as a “proxy for everyone who disrespects him on a daily basis.”

His full tweet was the following, “And I’m going to USE HIM AS A PROXY FOR EVERYONE WHO DISRESPECTS ME ON A DAILY BASIS!! The WORLD is about to be PUT ON NOTICE!!!”

Later after that tweet, Rollins called the “Cesaro Swing” a move that is a disgrace to the wrestling business. He was also angry about people sharing any GIFs of the move being used on him.

Their WrestleMania match was confirmed during last night’s SmackDown. As noted, Rollins commented earlier about the match, where he called himself “the best in WrestleMania performer of all time.”

Please click here for a look at the latest line-up for WrestleMania 37.

Below you can read his tweets:

And I’m going to USE HIM AS A PROXY FOR EVERYONE WHO DISRESPECTS ME ON A DAILY BASIS!! The WORLD is about to be PUT ON NOTICE!!! https://t.co/Frr3WyMyUl — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 27, 2021

THAT MOVE IS A DISGRACE TO THE BUSINESS! #ENDSETHSHAMING — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 27, 2021

THAT gif needs to be PERMANENTLY DELETED and BANNED from social media!!! #ENDSETHSHAMING — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 27, 2021