Just two months ago, Sonya Deville made her presence felt when became the assistant to WWE official Adam Pearce on SmackDown. Since taking on her authoritative role, Deville is excited to create opportunities for her fellow colleagues. In her interview this week on WWE’s The Bump, Deville dropped some hints on what she plans to with her newfound power.

“I think what’s so cool about my new position is that I was a wrestler for the last four and a half years. So, I know how the locker room feels,” Sonya Deville replied. “Hopefully, I can use that to make some changes and to make everything better -better matchups, more TV time for people that might not typically get the opportunity.

“Like I said before, I want to see new tag teams step up in the men’s division. There’s just a lot of things that I feel like I see from a different perspective because I did wrestle the past four years.”

Deville wanted to make it clear that despite portraying a more commanding role, she is going to make sure to remain unbiased in her decisions she makes with Pearce.

“I am me regardless of where I am in the company; whether I’m wrestling or I’m in the role that I am in,” she noted. “So, I’m just going to be me. I’m not going to change who I am because of my newfound power. I want to be fair, and I want everyone to get fair opportunities. That’s something I’ve always stood for and have always been passionate about. Yeah, I’m going to be as straight down the center as I can and give everyone that deserves an opportunity an opportunity.”

While many enjoy her new position, fans still want to know when exactly the “Pride Fighter” will step back into the ring. During her interview, she provides an update.

“I don’t know right now,” she answered. “I like rocking my three-piece suits and calling the shots. Being in charge is something that comes naturally to me, and I like this new role.

“But you know, I’m Sonya Deville, and I’m a fighter at the end of the day. Obviously, I love to get down and dirty, and I like to kick ass. I’m sure everything will come full circle eventually.”

Regardless of where her career goes in the next few months, Deville is still in awe of just how loyal her fanbase has been to her. She takes a moment to acknowledge them.

“It’s kind of wild. My fans are die-hards,” she stated. “Maybe [it’s because] they’ve seen my journey since the beginning, since Tough Enough, so they’ve seen me grow up on camera and in front of their eyes. So, there’s that relatability factor. I don’t know, but they’re literally the best! I’m a big fan of my fans; I’ll say it that way.”

You can watch Sonya Deville’s full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.