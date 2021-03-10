WWE NXT General Manager General Manager William Regal is scheduled to make two major announcements on tomorrow’s WWE NXT episode, and now Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has revealed what those announcements will be about.

Regal’s first “game-changing announcement” will be the creation of the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, as we’ve speculated. Regal’s second announcement that will “change the landscape of NXT” will be centered around the two-night Takeover event that is scheduled for WrestleMania 37 Week in early April, as was also speculated.

It was recently revealed that the WWE Network has a NXT Takeover event scheduled for Thursday, April 8, which is the Thursday before Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, April 10. It was then revealed that WWE officials had discussed the first-ever two-night Takeover event with Night 1 airing on the USA Network in the regular Wednesday night timeslot, while Night 2 would air that Thursday on the WWE Network. The new report from Sports Illustrated confirms that Takeover Night 1 will air live on the USA Network, while Takeover Night 2 will air exclusively on Peacock/WWE Network.

There had been some speculation on Regal announcing the NXT move to Tuesday nights, but it looks like that will come at a later date, if the show even moves off Wednesdays.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* NXT General Manager William Regal is set to make an announcement that will change the landscape of NXT forever

* Regal will also make a second game-changing announcement for NXT

* Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai defends against Toni Storm

* NXT Champion Finn Balor defends against Adam Cole