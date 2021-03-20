– Below is three minutes and sixteen seconds of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin hitting stunners on The Undertaker, Triple H, The Rock, and others.

– The latest Broken Skull Sessions featuring Randy Orton will premiere tomorrow on Peacock and the WWE Network. In the clip below, Orton did a lightning round with Austin. The teammate he had the best chemistry with, Orton said it was Edge. The Viper also noted his favorite move — other than an RKO — is a superplex.

– Earlier today it was announced NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez will main event NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver (Night 1) on April 7. In the clip below, Gonzelez signed the match contract.

“Io, you better hold that title real close, because in 18 days — it’s mine,” Gonzalez said.