Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defeated Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at tonight’s AEW Revolution. The two teams engaged in a Street Fight with Sting picking up the pinfall victory on Starks after hitting a scorpion death drop.

As noted, this match was taped ahead of time and had a cinematic feel to it.

At 61 years old (62 on March 20), this was Sting’s first official match since 2015 when he lost to Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions. After taking a buckle bomb, Sting sustained a neck injury that forced him into retirement. Sting then debuted with AEW last December, beginning his feud against Team Taz.

