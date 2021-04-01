Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page are now a tag team.

The two made the announcement in a pre-recorded segment that aired during AEW Dynamite tonight, citing mutual frustrations with their spots on the card as reason for joining forces.

“AEW hasn’t lived up to their end of the deal,” Page said. “I give them star power. I’m a world-class athlete. And yet here I am.”

“Here I am being overlooked,” Sky said. “[They are] handing opportunity after opportunity to any and everybody but me.”

Ethan Page made his AEW debut earlier this month at AEW Revolution as the surprise participant in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match — a contest that Sky would go on to win.

Sky and Page will face Matt and Mike Sydal this Monday on AEW Dark: Elevation.

You can see the full segment below: