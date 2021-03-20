– Below is a look at the top ten greatest ROH Anniversary Show moments over the years. This year’s PPV takes place next Friday at 9 pm ET (8 pm Hour One pre-show) on ROH HonorClub, FITE, and traditional PPV. You can check out the current card here.

– Below are last night’s NJPW Strong results featuring more New Japan Cup Qualifiers. As noted, Tom Lawlor, Lio Rush, Fred Rosser, and Hikuleo have already advanced.

* Jeff Cobb defeated Alex Coughlin

* Ren Narita defeated Misterioso (NJPW New Japan Cup USA Qualifier)

* Brody King defeated Bateman (NJPW New Japan Cup USA Qualifier)

Next week feature more qualifiers: Chris Dickinson vs. Blake Christian and Clark Connors vs. TJP.

– Today, Sting turns 62 years old. One of his AEW rivals, Taz, reacted to the wrestling legend’s birthday.

“I hope he has a miserable day. #FTW”

While attempting an interview with Tony Schiavone on this past week’s Dynamite, Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin were interrupted by Team Taz, along with Lance Archer and Jake Roberts.