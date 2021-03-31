WWE is taping the 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremony today at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

It was noted by PWInsider that The Great Khali made the trip from India to the United States for today’s induction. There was some speculation on Khali missing the tapings, but he was there to accept the induction today.

As noted before, the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony was taped on Tuesday and Jushin Thunder Liger was not present, as he is likely in Japan. William Shatner also did not appear to accept his induction into the Celebrity Wing yesterday.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Hall of Fame. The 2020 and 2021 induction ceremonies will air on Tuesday, April 6 via Peacock and the WWE Network. You can click here and here for spoiler notes/photos from Tuesday’s taping for the 2020 induction ceremony.

Below is the current line-up for the 2020 and 2021 classes:

2021 CLASS:

* The Great Khali

* Kane

* Eric Bischoff

* Molly Holly

* Rob Van Dam

* Titus O’Neil – Warrior Award

2020 CLASS:

* The Bella Twins

* JBL

* Jushin Thunder Liger

* “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith

* The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)

* William Shatner – Celebrity Wing