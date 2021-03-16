The New Day had a strong message for their critics after capturing their 11th WWE Tag Team Championships on this week’s RAW.

In a backstage interview after the show, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods said fans who are “tired of seeing the New Day as champions” should be mad at the competition that failed to step up.

“We told a lot of people what was going to happen,” began an elated Kingston. “A lot of people are upset right now… ‘Oh, we’re tired of seeing New Day as champions.’ Don’t be mad at us, be mad at Shelton and Cedric for not being able to keep the championships.”

Kingston added, “Be mad at all your favorite tag teams for not being able to step up against your boys. Don’t be mad at us, we’re just doing our jobs. All we do is go out and entertain and win championships. That’s it. Don’t be mad at us. Be mad at your favorites.”

Kingston and Woods defeated The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin to win the RAW Tag Team Titles for the fourth time. Following their victory, they were interrupted by AJ Styles and Omos, who challenged The New Day to a title match at WrestleMania 37. As noted, the match is now official.

