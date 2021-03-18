The Young Bucks walked out on Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers tonight on AEW Dynamite.

After Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeated Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows in tag team action, the AEW World Champion led a beat down on the winners. Kingston tried to make the save, but was quickly outnumbered.

Omega then wrapped Kingston’s leg in a chair, which Anderson jumped on. The trio then put Moxley’s head in a chair, but before they could execute an attack, the Young Bucks interrupted. Matt Jackson positioned himself between Omega and Moxley, blocking the champion from breaking Mox’s neck.

Omega and the Good Brothers attempted to reconcile by tossing up the “Too Sweet,” but the Bucks walked away. The Best Bout Machine spun Matt around and put the Bullet Club gesture in his face. This led to more yelling between the trio and the AEW Tag Team Champions, until they were interrupted by a resurfaced Moxley.

As noted, Matt and Nick seemed to be begrudgingly working alongside their Bullet Club stablemates, but that no longer looks to be the case.

You can see a clip on the attack, as well as a gif of the Bucks walking away below: