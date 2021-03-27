Tracy Williams won the ROH World TV Championship against Kenny King at tonight’s ROH 19th Anniversary Show. Williams hit a piledriver on King for the pinfall victory.

Dragon Lee was pulled from the PPV due to requiring surgery for a ruptured eardrum, and King was his replacement.

You can see images from the match and Williams’ post-match interview below:

Can Tracy Williams capture the ROH World Television Championship? Tune in now! ROH 19TH ANNIVERSARY PPV/HONORCLUB/FITE#ROH19 pic.twitter.com/ZQ9m631nM3 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 27, 2021

LONG LIVE PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING.

🧱@ringofhonor Television Champion. The road keeps going. https://t.co/QCfyXzgJMe pic.twitter.com/zn7BHoyaiF — HOT SAUCE Tracy Williams (@sauce_williams) March 27, 2021