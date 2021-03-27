Tracy Williams won the ROH World TV Championship against Kenny King at tonight’s ROH 19th Anniversary Show. Williams hit a piledriver on King for the pinfall victory.
Dragon Lee was pulled from the PPV due to requiring surgery for a ruptured eardrum, and King was his replacement.
You can see images from the match and Williams’ post-match interview below:
