Ryo Mizunami defeated Nyla Rose in the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals on tonight’s AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads. Mizunami put Rose away with a leg drop off the top rope for the pinfall victory.

Ryo beat Maki Itoh, Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, on her way to the finals. She will now face AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida at Revolution.

Also, Revolution: The Buy in at 7:30 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube will feature Thunder Rosa and Riho vs. Britt Baker and Reba.

Below is the updated PPV card:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (EXPLODING BARBED WIRE DEATHMATCH)

Kenny Omega (c) with Don Callis vs. Jon Moxley

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami

AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho and MJF with Wardlow

STREET FIGHT

Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Lance Archer vs. 10 or Max Caster vs. TBA

Winner receives future AEW TNT Championship Match.

CASINO TAG TEAM ROYALE

Bear Country, Alex Reynolds/John Silver, Evil Uno/Stu Grayson, Santana/Ortiz, The Butcher/The Blade, Private Party, Top Flight

Winning team receives future tag title match.

Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Page

Winner receives opponent’s 2021 quarter one earnings.

Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Miro and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford

The Buy In

Thunder Rosa and Riho vs. Britt Baker and Reba

