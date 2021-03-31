On tonight’s Impact it was announced Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will face Jazz at Hardcore Justice on April 10.

Tommy Dreamer is booking the show, and offered up an opportunity for Jazz to face the champion, but if she lost, she would have to give up something. Jazz said she’d put up her career as collateral, and Dreamer begrudgingly agreed.

The upcoming event is streaming exclusively on Impact Plus.

