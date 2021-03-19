Former Impact X-Division Champion TJP revealed that he and wrestler Aria Blake are expecting a boy.

TJP shared a photo of the ultrasound on Twitter with the caption, “It’s a boy! Time to stock up on some tiny infant size Jordan’s… The bow tie isn’t real though..”

Blake also shared a photo with the caption, “Baby Tato’s a boy”

On next week’s Impact Wrestling, TJP will be looking for a shot to recover his X-Division Championship against Ace Austin. Austin successfully defeated TJP at Sacrifice to become the new champion.

We here at Wrestling Inc. would like to extend congratulations to the couple.

Below are their posts:

— 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) March 19, 2021