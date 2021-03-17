Tonight on Impact Wrestling, it was announced that New Japan stars FinJuice (Juice Robinson and David Finlay) will defend their newly won Impact World Tag Team Championships in a rematch against The Good Brothers (Doc Gallow and Karl Anderson) at Rebellion on Saturday, April 24.

Just this past Saturday at Sacrifice, FinJuice stunned everyone, including The Good Brothers, when they dethroned the former champions with a Doomsday Device on Anderson. Now, The Good Brothers will have to wait a month for their grudge rematch.

Right now, Robinson and Finlay are participating in the NJPW New Japan Cup, where the winner will receive an opportunity to challenge Kota Ibushi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Currently, Finlay is in the quarter-finals of the Tournament. He will face “Switchblade” Jay White this Thursday.

The Good Brothers, on the other hand, will see themselves in tag action on AEW when they collide with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam tomorrow night.

Below is the updated card for Rebellion:

Title Vs. Title Match:

(Impact World Champion) Rich Swann vs. (AEW World Champion) Kenny Omega

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

FinJuice (c) vs. The Good Brothers

– Speaking of other promotions, it was revealed by George Iceman on Before The Impact that several key stars from Impact are in talks to go overseas to do business. With FinJuice coming over from New Japan, could we see other stars heading there or elsewhere? More information will be reported on that in the coming weeks.

.@IamGeorgeIceman has revealed that key performers in IMPACT Wrestling are in talks to go overseas to do business. #BTIonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/r8FxcitBzt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 16, 2021

– Next week, TJP will be looking for a shot to recover his X-Division Championship against Ace Austin. Austin successfully defeated TJP at Sacrifice to become the new and two-time titleholder. Will TJP prevail and reclaim what was once his?

Also scheduled for next week:

* Non-Title Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz

* Karl Anderson (w/Doc Gallows) vs. Eddie Edwards

– Lastly, Impact Wrestling will bring back Hardcore Justice after a six-year hiatus. This event will take place on Saturday, April 10, exclusively on Impact Plus. The last time this show aired, Kurt Angle and Eric Young were the main showcases in a Stretcher Match. It was Young who took the brutal victory. Stay tuned on what matches will be announced for this upcoming contest.