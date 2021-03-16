On the debut episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan made a surprise appearance after AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa beat down Matt Sydal. He announced on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sydal would get a match against Omega, and if Sydal wins, then he will get a shot at the AEW World Title.

Earlier in the show, Omega, Nakazawa and Don Callis made an appearance in a backstage interview with Matt and Mike Sydal. Omega said he was scouting for AEW’s flagship show, Dynamite, and said that maybe someday they could be on the show and challenge for his World Title.

Matt said that he had the ability to break out of the top five rankings and challenge Omega. Omega said that Khan’s rankings don’t matter and only his does, and his rankings had Nakazawa filling up the top five. Omega said that if Sydal, who competed earlier in the night with his brother Mike, could beat Nakazawa, then he could challenge Omega.

.@KennyOmegamanX interrupts the #SydalBrothers post-match. However, Omega has an interesting offer on the table for Matt Sydal. Watch #AEWDarkElevation NOW – https://t.co/VQ6I6DauND pic.twitter.com/zCPYycgFn4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2021

If Sydal could then beat Omega, then he would earn a title shot. Sydal beat Nakazawa, but Omega said that their match would happen straight away. Omega hit the One-Winged Angel and forced referee Rick Knox to make the count.

Khan came out admitting it was something he didn’t want to do, he called out Omega. He noted that Omega can’t promise people matches and that he has the authority to do so and did for Sydal. Omega told Khan if he didn’t like what he did, he could edit it out, but Khan said it was too late.