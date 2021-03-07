After eight long months out with an injury, former Game Changer Wrestling Champion Nick Gage is back.

Gage returned last night at GCW’s Take Kare event, confronting current GCW Champion Rickey Shane Page following a defense against AEW star Joey Janela. The return set up a rematch between Gage and Page at Spring Break 5, being held April 9 as part of The Collective Weekend.

Gage’s return capped off a wild main event that saw Page defeat Janela following interference from Chris Dickinson. The finish served two purposes; first it set up Janela vs. Dickinson, presumably at Spring Break, in a battle of AEW and New Japan Strong talent. Second, per pre-match stipulations, Page’s victory gave him the rights to Spring Break, setting him up as the rival for Gage’s triumphant return.

The rivalry between Gage and Page dates back to early 2019 when Page arrived in GCW. He would ultimately win the GCW Championship from AJ Gray in December, the same night Gray beat Gage for the title, solidifying him as GCW’s top heel. Gage and Page would collide in February at Run Rickey Run, with Page winning following interference from Eric Ryan in a heated contest.

Months later, Gage would injure his leg at a Beyond Wrestling show, an injury severe enough that some thought his career may have been over.