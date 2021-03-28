Gable Steveson, potentially the number one collegiate wrestler in the world, is teasing an announcement on Monday. Gable currently wrestles for the University of Minnesota Gophers.

“Big Announcement coming tomorrow [eyes emoji],” Steveson wrote.

That announcement could have something to do with WWE after he “waved” to Vince McMahon on social media last week. He could also be bound for UFC or the Olympics.

Gable’s brother, Bobby, is reportedly already training at the WWE Performance Center is officially going to join the company in the next round of WWE PC recruits.

Bobby is a former University of Minnesota heavyweight amateur wrestler.