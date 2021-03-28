Top YouTube star Logan Paul is set for WrestleMania 37, according to Ringside News.

Ringside News was told exclusively that the creative purpose behind Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s match at WrestleMania 37, will be based around the celebrity participation of Logan Paul.

For the last two weeks, Paul and Zayn have been tweeting back and forth. The exchange started when Paul responded to a segment earlier this month where Zayn said his documentary’s viewership will do “Logan Paul Numbers.”

As noted earlier, Paul will be on next week’s Friday Night SmackDown as Zayn’s special guest.

WrestleMania 37 is on April 10 and April 11.