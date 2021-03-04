Several fans on Twitter noticed that Shaq paid tribute to late pro wrestler Brodie Lee on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads.

Before hitting a powerbomb on Cody Rhodes, Shaq did the signature Brodie Lee taunt and proceeded to hoist Cody in the air.

As noted, Shaq has been praised a lot for not only holding his own in his AEW in-ring debut but for going through two tables and taking several other bumps including a scoop slam.

See below for some of the reactions: