Several fans on Twitter noticed that Shaq paid tribute to late pro wrestler Brodie Lee on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads.

Before hitting a powerbomb on Cody Rhodes, Shaq did the signature Brodie Lee taunt and proceeded to hoist Cody in the air.

As noted, Shaq has been praised a lot for not only holding his own in his AEW in-ring debut but for going through two tables and taking several other bumps including a scoop slam.

See below for some of the reactions:

All Shaq slander is suspended for 90 days for this Brodie Lee tribute pic.twitter.com/XLsNWl9RCj — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) March 4, 2021

DID SHAQ SHOW RESPECT FOR BRODIE CAUSE I WILL CRY #AEWDynamite — Kaylerrr 🗡 👁💜🖐 (@allelitekaylerr) March 4, 2021

SHAQ DID A BRODIE LEE TRIBUTE — 🐯TIGER DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) March 4, 2021

Just realized this was a Brodie Lee powerbomb. Signature taunt and everything. https://t.co/kdUcXL1b3r — Andrew Rich (@AndrewTRich) March 4, 2021

#AEWDyanmite Shaq even did a Brodie lee tribute ,man I fucking love it pic.twitter.com/PgmZ2VW98M — Tino💫 (@Playboi_Tino) March 4, 2021

Shaq with the Brodie Lee tribute before the power bomb ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KSAWgheY6a — Double A-Ron🥶 (@PERCWASH) March 4, 2021