With the war intensifying between Injustice and CONTRA Unit, MLW has announced that both teams will compete in two singles, non-title matches at Never Say Never on Wednesday, March 31. The first match will see Myron Reed challenging Daivari and Jordan Oliver taking on Simon Gotch.

This week, CONTRA Unit and Injustice stepped foot in a triple threat match against Los Parks for the MLW World Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, neither CONTRA nor Injustice could dethrone Los Parks from their dominant reign. Now, each member will respectively seek vengeance on their longest rivals.

Below is the updated card for Never Say Never:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship:

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Calvin Tankman

Myron Reed vs. Daivari

Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch

Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for more match updates and announcements in the coming weeks.

– Next week, Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) will clash with ACH and Ross and Marshall Von Erich in a first-ever Chain Ropes Match.

Since Lawlor’s Filthy Island Special last month, both teams have exchanged threats back and forth following Team Filthy’s ambush on Low Ki after winning his scheduled match against King Mo. The Von Erichs made their way down to the show to put a stop to Lawlor and his pal’s volatile charade.

This week, the Von Erichs laid down the challenge for Team Filthy to face them and ACH anywhere at any time. Lawlor answered the call later in the broadcast to inform the Von Erichs and ACH that he and his team are ready for them next week.

Also scheduled for next week, Mil Muertes will square off against Gringo Loco. Muertes maintained his winning streak this week after defeating one of MLW’s undefeated powerhouse, Parrow.