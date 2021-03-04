Max Caster defeated 10 in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier on tonight’s AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads.

Thanks to an assist from Jack Evans, Caster picked up the pinfall victory. Post-match, Matt Hardy came out to the stage to pay Evans for smacking 10 in the head with Caster’s boombox. Hardy had previously said he’s looking to bring down every member of Dark Order.

The upcoming Ladder Match takes places this Sunday at Revolution with the winner receiving a future AEW TNT Championship match (currently held by Darby Allin). The final participant will likely not be known until the match.

Below is the updated PPV card:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (EXPLODING BARBED WIRE DEATHMATCH)

Kenny Omega (c) with Don Callis vs. Jon Moxley

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami

AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho and MJF with Wardlow

STREET FIGHT

Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA

Winner receives future AEW TNT Championship Match.

CASINO TAG TEAM ROYALE

Bear Country, Alex Reynolds/John Silver, Evil Uno/Stu Grayson, Santana/Ortiz, The Butcher/The Blade, Private Party, Top Flight

Winning team receives future tag title match.

Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Page

Winner receives opponent’s 2021 quarter one earnings.

Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Miro and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford

The Buy In

Thunder Rosa and Riho vs. Britt Baker and Reba