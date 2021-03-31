WWE RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre has cut a promo from the ThunderDome to hype up the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the new MLB season. The Rays, the defending American League pennant winners, reached the World Series last year for the first time since 2008.

In the video, McIntyre can be seen standing inside the ThunderDome in Tropicana Field and talking about the Rays overcoming the odds last year and reaching the World Series. The Rays play their home games at the same venue.

As noted earlier, WWE will be moving the ThunderDome from Tropicana Field to the Yuengling Center in Tampa after next weekend’s WrestleMania 37. The first show at the new venue will be the RAW on April 12.

See below for the video: