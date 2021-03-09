Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Second City’s EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Kenny Omega reportedly being “furious” over the end of AEW Revolution

* AEW taking down any footage of the AEW Revolution finish on social media

* Backstage news on Maki Itoh’s AEW Revolution appearance

* Ethan Page making his AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday

* Top Flight’s Darius Martin being sidelined with an injury

* Edge’s praise of MVP and The Hurt Business

Scott Fishman’s interview with Ring of Honor’s Rhett Titus. Including Titus discussing:

* The re-launch of Ring of Honor

* Teaming with Tracy Williams

* The state of The Foundation

* Remaining loyal to Ring of Honor

* Ring of Honor’s COVID-19 “Bubble”

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you thought was match of the night at AEW Revolution

