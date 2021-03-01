Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* AEW winning many of the top Wrestling Observer awards

* Jon Moxley retaining the IWGP US Championship

* NJPW unifying the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships

* The latest in the Roman Reigns road to WrestleMania storyline

* Finn Balor teasing a match with Conor McGregor

* WWE doing big viewership in India

* Exclusive news on the NWA’s future

The full audio from Scott Fishman’s interview with Gabriel Iglesias

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you would like to see Caz XL do now that he has returned to pro wrestling

