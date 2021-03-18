Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

* Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker’s bloody AEW Dynamite match

* Danny Burch’s injury on WWE NXT

* Andrade confirming reports that he requested his WWE release

* Charly Caruso reportedly having backstage heat

* Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman possibly being pulled from WWE Fastlane

* Eric Bischoff going into the WWE Hall of Fame

* Kylie Rae returning to pro wrestling for Warrior Wrestling

Scott Fishman’s interview with comedian Danny Jolles. Featuring Jolles discussing:

* Attending WCW Starrcade 1997

* His memorable encounters with pro wrestlers

* What Goldberg winning the WCW Championship meant to him

* How MJF would fare as a stand-up comedian

* His upcoming “Six Parts” comedy special dropping March 23

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which pro wrestling show you thought was better last night: WWE NXT or AEW Dynamite

