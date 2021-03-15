Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Andrade requesting his WWE release

* T-BAR speaking out about trans rights

* AEW Revolution being AEW’s most financially successful PPV yet

* Backstage news on future plans for AEW – Impact

* Anthony Bowen’s injury

* Joey Ryan taking a shot at CM Punk

Nick’s interview with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett. Featuring Barnett discussing:

* The return of Bloodsport

* Jeff Cobb’s progress as a submission wrestler

* His upcoming Bloodsport 6 match against Jon Moxley

* How he views Moxley as a fighter

* Brock Lesnar possibly fighting at a Bloodsport event

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing where you would like to see Andrade sign next if he were to become a free agent

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing where you would like to see Andrade sign next if he were to become a free agent