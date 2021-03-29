Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Nick’s interview with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Featuring Austin discussing:

* Tide’s #TurnToCold campaign

* If he’ll be bringing back his podcast

* His WrestleMania 37 status

* Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre

* Kane’s WWE Hall of Fame induction

* Roman Reigns’ work as a heel

* AEW stepping up as competition to WWE

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* RVD going into the WWE Hall of Fame

* Edge’s age reportedly playing a factor in WWE WrestleMania main event booking

* Logan Paul heading to WWE Smackdown

* WWE teasing Adam Cole vs Shawn Michaels

* Thea Trinidad contractually not being allowed to sign with AEW

* Andrade teasing signing with ROH

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think will walk out of WWE WrestleMania 37 as WWE Universal Champion

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.